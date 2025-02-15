Otto Addo still a good coach despite Black Stars’ struggles – Kojo Addae-Mensah

The Chief Executive Officer of Data Bank, Kojo Addae-Mensah believes the horrendous performance of Black Stars does not make Otto Addo a bad coach.

Addo, 49, who signed a three-year deal with an option of a two-year deal in March 2024 has come under pressure to resign from his job after failing to propel the senior national team to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana finished the qualifying series with three points after recording three defeats and three draws.

However, Addae-Mensah, who was part of the search committee that reappointed Otto Addo believes the former Borussia Dortmund assistant coach is good and that the recent Black Stars subpar performances do not make him a bad gaffer.

“The Black Stars not doing well does not mean Otto Addo is a bad coach,” he told Sporty FM.

Despite failing to guide the Black Stars to the tournament that will be hosted in Morocco in December, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has decided to retain Otto Addo as the head of the Black Stars.

However, the technical team has been augmented with the addition of German coach Winfried SchÃ¤fer as the technical advisor for the Black Stars and the technical director for the association ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which resume in March with games against Chad and Madagascar.

Black Satellites coach, Desmond Ofei has joined the setup, while John Paintsil and Fatau Dauda retain their positions as second assistant coach and goalkeepers' trainer, respectively.

Additionally, Kris Perquy has been appointed as the team psychologist, with Gregory De Grauwe serving as the video analyst.