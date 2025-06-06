Otto Addo targets victory over Chad as Ghana gears up for World Cup qualifiers return

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has his eyes firmly set on securing an important win against Chad as Ghana resumes its 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying journey.

After back-to-back victories in Matchdays 6 and 7 earlier this year, the four-time African champions are now preparing for the next round of qualifiers scheduled for September.

Ghana will first travel to Chad before returning home to face Mali in Matchdays 7 and 8, respectively.

In an interview with the Ghana Football Association’s media team, Addo revealed that preparations are underway, with a strong focus on earning maximum points on the road.

"I will be visiting players like I always do when the season starts. I will be watching matches and come together with my team to decide who will come for the next game," the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach said.

"We are really looking forward to that; we want to start with a win in the World Cup qualifiers against Chad. Before that, we will start to prepare well."

Addressing concerns over injuries, Addo assured that the technical team is closely monitoring player fitness.

"There is also a lot of injured players; we will keep in touch with them and stay connected so that when we come together in September, everybody will be ready to do the job," he added.

Ghana’s World Cup qualifying campaign will wrap up in October with matches against Comoros and the Central African Republic.