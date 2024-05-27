Otto Addo to arrive in Accra to take full charge of Black Stars ahead of World Cup qualifiers

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 27 May 2024
Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo will arrive in Accra on Monday, May 27, 2024, to assume his role on a full-time basis.

The former Ghana midfielder, who succeeded Chris Hughton in March, has signed a long-term contract following a rigorous recruitment process.

He has agreed a 34-month contract with an option for a further 24 months as Ghana coach.

Addo, who previously led the team in two international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, resulting in a loss and a draw respectively, returned to Germany to complete his tenure with Dortmund.

He was given a farewell at the end of the Bundesliga season.

Now fully committed to his role with Ghana, Addo is set to announce his squad for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars will face Mali and the Central African Republic on Thursday, June 6, and Monday, June 10, 2024, respectively.

Ghana will begin their training camp on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in preparation for these vital matches.

Currently fourth in Group I with three points after one win and one loss in the first two matches, the four-time African champions cannot afford any further slip-ups, as it could jeopardise their chances of qualifying for the tournament to be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

