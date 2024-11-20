Otto Addo to continue as Black Stars head coach despite AFCON qualification setback

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association led by President Kurt Okraku has decided to maintain Otto Addo as Black Stars head coach despite AFCON 2025 qualification setback, Kessben FM has reported.

The Black Stars endured a torrid AFCON qualifying campaign, losing three games and drawing three games across the period.

Playing six games without a win, the West African powerhouse finished bottom on the standings in Group F, derailing the team’s AFCON qualification chances.

The Black Stars will now miss the AFCON tournament for the first time in 20-years. The last time Ghana failed to qualify for the CAF’s biggest event was back in 2004.

Ghana’s dismal qualification campaign, which saw them fall short of the qualification mark in Group F, has raised concerns about the state of Ghana football.

However, the leadership of the Ghana FA will embark on a crucial meeting on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, to address pressing issues, including the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The teams’ poor showing in the qualifying series has sparked numerous concerns, with a section of Ghanaians advocating for the sacking of coach Otto Addo.

But reports in the local media suggest Otto Addo will be maintained as the FA believes he is not solely responsible for the qualification failure.

He will therefore lead the team for the continuation of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers next year March.