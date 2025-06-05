Otto Addo: Unity Cup performances give me selection headache for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Ghana coach Otto Addo says the performance of new players during the Unity Cup has made squad selection for September’s World Cup qualifiers more challenging.

The Black Stars beat Trinidad and Tobago and delivered a spirited display against Nigeria in London.

Ghana will face Chad and Mali in crucial World Cup qualifying matches as they aim to maintain their lead at the top of the group and move closer to securing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“I am very satisfied; we brought in new players, again, who are fresh, and I think we really did well in the first half,” Addo said after the Trinidad and Tobago win. “Everybody could show himself.”

He admitted that several players had impressed and could force their way into the squad for the qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

“The challenge is on. A lot of players showed that they can compete at the highest level, and this makes my work hard. But this is how we want it. You can see that in Ghana there is a lot of talent,” he said.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach hinted that players’ performances at their clubs next season will weigh heavily in selection.

“We will still observe them. Surely, how they perform with their clubs will also decide in the end for September. I’m happy for them to rest now and come back fresh.”