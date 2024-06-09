Otto Addo urges Ghanaians to pack stadium as Black Stars face Central African Republic

Ghana coach Otto Addo is calling on Ghanaians to fill the Baba Yara Stadium and support the Black Stars in their crucial match against the Central African Republic on Monday.

"I was truly overwhelmed by the support we received last time we played here. It exceeded my expectations," Addo said during a pre-match conference on Sunday, reflecting on the team's encounter with Nigeria during the playoff final for the 2022 World Cup.

Addo emphasized the vital role the passionate fans played in boosting the team to success, leading to their triumph over the Super Eagles and securing a spot in the World Cup.

"Support should be unwavering, irrespective of the outcome, and Kumasi has consistently demonstrated this loyalty," he added.

Expressing his gratitude for the enthusiastic support, Addo affirmed the significance of playing in Kumasi, foreseeing it as a source of added motivation for the team.

"Even in challenging times, I have no doubt that our fans will stand by us," he said.

With Ghana currently occupying the third spot in Group I standings, a victory over the Central African Republic could propel them to the top temporarily, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 19:00 GMT, and Addo is urging fans to fill the stadium and cheer the team on to victory.