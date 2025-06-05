Otto Addo urges humility despite improved Black Stars form

Otto Addo has urged his players and fans to remain grounded despite Ghana’s improved form in the Unity Cup, cautioning against premature excitement about qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“It’s always easier to work when you win,” Addo said following the 4-3 win over Trinidad and Tobago and a 0-0 draw with Nigeria. “But on the other hand, we have to stay humble. We have to keep on working.”

Ghana will face Chad and Mali in crucial World Cup qualifying matches as they aim to maintain their lead at the top of the group and move closer to securing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Addo insists the journey ahead remains tough, and no one should assume qualification is assured.

“If anybody thinks we are already at the World Cup, I can guarantee you, it's not like that,” he warned. “I have seen too many things in football and we really, really have to work hard to fulfil our aim.”

The coach said the Unity Cup offered encouragement but stressed that consistency will be key.

“This was a good opportunity to test players and improve, but there is still a lot of work to be done. The qualifiers will not be easy, and we must prepare with the right mindset and intensity.”