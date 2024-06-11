Otto Addo urges patience from fans as he builds future Black Stars team

Ghana coach Otto Addo has called on Ghanaian football fans to be patient as he works on building a team for the future.

His appeal came after the Black Stars' hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic in their matchday four game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday night.

Jordan Ayew scored a hat trick, and Abdul Fatawu added another goal for Ghana, while Louis Mafouta also bagged a hat trick for the Wild Beasts. Despite the win, Addo acknowledged the team's defensive lapses and emphasized the need for time to develop a cohesive and strong squad.

"Rome wasn't built in a day. It takes time to build a team, and we will need time," the 43-year-old said in the post-match press conference. "We have young players who will grow and adapt."

Addo reiterated the importance of patience as the current group of players matures and adjusts to the new system.

Ghana now sits atop Group I with nine points after four games, holding a three-point lead over Madagascar and Comoros, who have played one game fewer.