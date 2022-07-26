Otto Addo wants to integrate new Black Stars players in squad ahead of World Cup

Ghana coach Otto Addo is keen to integrate the dual nationality players in his squad as he wants them to be familiar with the team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

At least five top players born in Europe to Ghanaian parents have committed their international future to the four-time African champions.

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey, Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams and three German-born players - Stephen Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Patric Pfeiffer - have all switched allegiance to the West African nation.

The Ghana Football Association has been on a hunting spree to convince players born in the diaspora to turn up for the Black Stars.

Opinions have been divided over the pursuit of such players at the expense of locally brewed stars but Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo, who doubles as the head coach of the Ghana national team says the dual-nationality players know what to expect.

But Addo, who was born in Germany to Ghanaian parents and opted for Ghana before wining 15 caps between 1999 and 2006 has laid down the marker for his new players.

"Being born in Germany, maybe I can even understand more of that thinking," the former Hamburg and Dortmund midfielder told he told the BBC World Football podcast.

"We want those who decided to play for Ghana to get familiar with the team and the staff. So, everybody who wants to join has to join now and they know exactly what they're going to do."

Ghana will make its fourth World Cup berth after qualifying at the expense of eternal rivals Nigeria.

Ghana, who are in Group H will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.