Otto Addo welcomes more Unity Cup-style fixtures but cites scheduling hurdles

Black Stars Otto Addo says the Unity Cup gave him valuable insights into his squad and believes more friendlies of that nature could help Ghana's preparations, though tight schedules pose a major obstacle.

“If possible, why not?” Addo said when asked about repeating such events. “The calendar is very, very tight for a lot of clubs in Europe, especially. That is why I think it would be difficult.”

The Black Stars beat Trinidad and Tobago before holding Nigeria to a goalless draw in the friendly series. Addo, who used both matches to test new players and assess fringe talents, said the benefits go beyond results.

“If we could arrange something like this more often, it would be really, really good because it gives me a bigger and brighter picture of all the players,” he said. “It was a good competition for us. This tournament, despite the results, was a big, big win for us because it answered a lot of questions.”

Addo sees such fixtures as necessary given the vast pool of talent available and the need for assessment beyond training sessions.

“The players need game time to show what they can do. Friendlies like this help me make better decisions.”

Ghana will return to action in September when they take on Chad and Mali in two crucial World Cup qualifying matches.

The Black Stars are currently top of their group and will be aiming to consolidate their position as they push for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.