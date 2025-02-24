Otto Addo won’t even get the chance as an assistant coach if he fails to qualify - Sam Johnson on World Cup qualifiers

Former Ghanaian defender Sam Johnson has issued a stern warning to underfire Black Stars coach Otto Addo, stating that Ghanaians will not tolerate his presence even as an assistant coach if he fails to qualify for the World Cup.

Johnson's comments come after Addo supervised one of Ghana's worst runs in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, resulting in the team missing out on the tournament.

The Black Stars face Chad and Madagascar in the next international window, and Johnson believes this is Addo's last chance to redeem himself.

"I will give myself that chance, but it is the last chance that he [Otto Addo] can get. Because after this one, I don't think Ghanaians will be okay with him even coming back to be an assistant coach of the Black Stars," Johnson said in an interview with Joy Sports.

With the Black Stars joint-top of their World Cup qualification group alongside Comoros, a positive performance in March is crucial for Addo's future as coach.