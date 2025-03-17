Otto Addo's decision to omit Andre Ayew should be respected - Agyemang-Badu

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Andre Ayew's omission from Ghana's squad, stating that Otto Addo's decision should be respected.

Agyemang-Badu emphasised that the criteria for selecting players into the Black Stars is based on performance, and while Ayew has been impressive for Le Havre in the French Ligue 1, the coach's decision must be respected.

"We all know that the criteria for selecting players into the Black Stars is performance. Andre Ayew is performing, but if the coach has made a decision, we need to respect it," Agyemang-Badu said.

The former midfielder also revealed that Ayew is unfazed by the decision, saying, "I have spoken to Andre Ayew, and he is not worried."

The Black Stars are currently preparing for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar, with several key players, including Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Thomas Partey, arriving in camp.