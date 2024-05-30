Otto Addo's frame of mind is long-term - Neil Armstrong Mortagbe responds to squad announcemnent

The head of Public Relations & Strategy at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, has highlighted the long-term approach taken by Black Stars coach Otto Addo in his latest squad announcement.

Addo, who led Ghana to the 2022 World Cup on an interim basis, has officially returned as head coach and named his squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The most notable exclusion from the squad was Andre Ayew, a decision that Armstrong-Mortagbe believes signifies a shift in Addo's strategy towards a long-term vision for the team.

"The thing we will be looking at [[as the GFA] is the coach's perspective with his project. Remember that Otto came in for the first time on a short-term basis and qualified for the World Cup. Went there with a fairly okay impression. In coming back he is clearly in a different frame of mind. His frame of mind is long-term. That's not to say those who have made contributions over the years do not matter. But he says he preferred to speak about those he has selected," Armstrong-Mortagbe told Joy Prime.

The Black Stars currently sit fourth in Group I of the CAF World Cup qualifiers, trailing behind Comoros, Mali, and Madagascar. With the team in a precarious position, effective management and unity will be crucial for their qualification campaign.

Ghana will begin camping on Thursday and will travel to Bamako, Mali, next week for the clash on June 6 before returning to Kumasi to face the Central African Republic. The upcoming matches are crucial for Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, and Otto Addo's leadership will be pivotal in guiding the team through these challenging fixtures.