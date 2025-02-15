Otumfuo Osei Tutu II calls for overhaul of Black Stars’ technical setup amid poor performance

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has expressed his concerns over the declining fortunes of Ghana’s Black Stars, urging changes in the team’s technical setup to restore their competitive edge.

Ghana’s senior national team has struggled in recent years, suffering early exits in both the 2021 and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

The situation worsened when the team, under coach Otto Addo, failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCONâ€”marking Ghana’s first absence from the continental competition in two decades.

The Black Stars endured a dismal qualifying campaign, securing only three points from six matches, with three defeats and three draws, ultimately finishing at the bottom of their group.

During a visit by Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams to the Manhyia Palace on Friday, February 14, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II expressed his dissatisfaction with the team's struggles.

"The Black Stars is now a disgrace," he said. "Get the team a good technical team to man it," he said. "It is not in good form currently, breaking people’s hearts always. They exited the last tournament quite earlier than expected."

The Asantehene also stressed the importance of selecting players based on merit rather than affiliations, urging decision-makers to prioritize talent and commitment.

“The right players must be called in. I have told them at Kotoko that good players must be allowed to play not those with some form of affiliation.”

Following the AFCON qualification collapse, the technical team has been augmented with the addition of German coach Winfried Schafer as the technical advisor for the Black Stars and the technical director for the association ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which resume in March with games against Chad and Madagascar.

Black Satellites coach, Desmond Ofei has joined the setup, while John Paintsil and Fatau Dauda retain their positions as second assistant coach and goalkeepers' trainer, respectively.

Additionally, Kris Perquy has been appointed as the team psychologist, with Gregory De Grauwe serving as the video analyst.