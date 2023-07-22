Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to visit Asante Kotoko training facility at Adako Jachie

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the owner of Asante Kotoko, will tour the club's training facilities at Adako Jachie on Saturday as part of the restructuring towards the new season.

The King, in an important meeting with supporters and former players at Manhyia Palace on Friday, revealed he will pay a visit to the club's training complex.

Otumfuo will visit the venue together with the National Supporters Council and the legends to get first-hand information about the present state of the complex, which has been under construction for some time now.

Asantehene told the two stakeholders he had not received updates about the complex after giving out the land for the project and is eager to know what has become of it.

"This visit will enable us to know the true state of the club," he said.

The project began in October 2020 and was reported to be nearing completion in October 2022.

The first phase of the project, when completed, will include a 30-bed dormitory, a technical block, a medical block, a player’s block, and a recreational area.