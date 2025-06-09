Ouattara: Hearts of Oak were the best team despite missing out on title

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara says his side were the best team in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season despite finishing outside the top four.

The Phobians wrapped up their campaign with a fourth straight win, edging champions Samartex 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium to finish level on points (58) with rivals Asante Kotoko.

However, they missed out on the top four due to a head-to-head disadvantage, with Bibiani GoldStars being crowned champions.

Speaking after the match, Ouattara praised his side’s transformation and resilience.

“Hearts of Oak were the best team in the 2024/25 season because we came from behind,” he said. “We managed 58 points, just five behind the champions. We started the season with unknown players. Today, they are stars.”

Ouattara’s future remains uncertain amid reports that former Kotoko boss Maxwell Konadu is in line to take over.

While Hearts aim to mount a serious title challenge next season, it may be without the Ivorian who led them to a strong finish after a shaky start.