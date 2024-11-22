Ouattara urges teamwork as Hearts of Oak find their form

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has called on his players to focus on teamwork despite their recent resurgence in form.

The Phobians endured a tough start to the season, suffering back-to-back defeats to Basake Holy Stars and Heart of Lions in their opening two games.

They secured their first win of the season against Bechem United on matchday three but struggled to build momentum, managing just one win in their next five games.

However, Hearts of Oak have bounced back impressively in their last three matches, securing three consecutive victories that have propelled them to fourth place on the table, just four points behind leaders Nations FC.

Speaking ahead of their clash with Nsoatreman at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday evening, Ouattara explained the importance of unity within the team.

"The talent is there, but we are working on teamwork. Hard work and teamwork are the keys to growing the team. It’s not easy, but we’re doing our best. The individuals are talented, and now we’re building the team slowly," he said.

Hearts aim to extend their winning streak to four before their big showdown with Asante Kotoko.