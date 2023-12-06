Our aim is to finish in the top four – Bechem United winger Augustine Okrah

Bechem United winger, Augustine Okrah is hopeful of aiding his team to a top four finish this season.

The Hunters are currently 5th on the league standings with 20 points after recovering from their poor start to the campaign. They continued their revival with a 4-0 thrashing of Karela United last Sunday in Tamale.

Okrah said post-match: “For now we are just working hard to be in the top four. That is our aim.”

The swift winger has been pivotal in their resurgence, netting 7 goals in his last 8 games since he rejoined The Hunters after parting ways with Tanzanian power house, SC Simba.

Bechem United will host Accra Lions for their next game.

By Suleman Asante