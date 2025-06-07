Our aim is to finish in the top four - Hearts of Oak PRO Kwame Opare Addo

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, says they want to wrap up their campaign by finishing in the top four.

The Phobian Club, in their final game of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, will host defending champions, FC Samartex at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak currently sit 5th with 55 points. Ahead of the game, Opare Addo says that after failing to win the ultimate, they want to finish in the top.

"We are hoping to end the season on a positive note by finishing in the top four since we have not been able to win the league," he told Sporty FM.

Opare Addo also dismissed reports suggesting that the club has decided to sack head coach Aboubakar Ouattara at the end of the season.

"Aboubakar Ouattara remains the substantive head coach of Hearts of Oak. No decision has been taken by the club."

Kick-off for the game is scheduled at 15:00 GMT.