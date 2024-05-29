Our aim is to qualify for the 2026 World Cup - Otto Addo

Black Stars coach Otto Addo, has reaffirmed the team's primary objective of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup despite a challenging start in their qualifying campaign.

After two matches in Group I, the Black Stars find themselves in fourth place with three points, following a hard-fought win against Madagascar and a surprising defeat to Comoros.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) headquarters on Wednesday, Addo emphasized the team's commitment to securing a spot in the global tournament. "Surely, we want to qualify for the World Cup, and that is the aim," Addo stated. "It is difficult with our current position, but in the end, we want to qualify."

Addo also announced his 26-man squad for the crucial upcoming fixtures against Mali and the Central African Republic. The Black Stars are set to face Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6, followed by a home game against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

These matches are critical for the Black Stars as they aim to improve their standings and keep their World Cup dreams alive. With a strong squad and renewed focus, Ghana hopes to turn their campaign around and achieve their goal of reaching the 2026 World Cup.