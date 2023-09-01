Our aim is to stay in the Ghana Premier League – Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso

Head coach of Bofoakwa Tano, Frimpong Manso has revealed that their target for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season is to maintain their top flight status.

The Sunyani-based side succeeded in regaining their Ghana Premier League status after emerging victors of the Division Zone One League playoffs where they beat Eleven Wonders on penalties at the Accra Sports Stadium ending their 16-year absence.

Frimpong has led his side to the final of the ongoing Division One Super Cup set to take place on Friday, September 1 as they lock horns with Skyy FC.

The gaffer has shared his goal for the upcoming season with Kessben Sports.

He said: “Wherever you pass there is pressure. It is not only Bofoakwa, Kotoko or Hearts. Pressure everywhere. If the team is not winning, pressure will start to build.

“We are not saying we want to win the league in our first year of return. We will try to stay in the league and build on it from there.”

Bofoakwa Tano will begin their 2023/24 campaign with a trip to Great Olympics.

By Suleman Asante

