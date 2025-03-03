Our aim is to win the Ghana Premier League - Nations FC defender Razak Simpson

Nations FC defender Razak Simpson has hinted that they aim to win the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title.

The Abrankese-based side currently sit 5th on the league log with 32 points after 19 games played.

With Nations set to face Gold Stars at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex this weekend in the Matcday 20 games, Simpson, who has been one of Nations' standout performers this season, admitted winning the league is their ultimate goal.

“We are training hard each and every day on the pitch, and we are going to Bibiani, who are first on the league table. It won’t be easy, but sure we are going,” he said on 3Sports’ GPL Xpress.

“We are training hard and hopefully, when we get there we’ll see the result. As a team, as football club, we want to win the Premier League,” he added.

The Ghana topflight was suspended following the tragic killing of Asante Kotoko fan, Francis Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley.