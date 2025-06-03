GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Our final match against Samartex will be one of the toughest - Hearts of Oak Coach

Published on: 03 June 2025
Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, is preparing his team for a tough final match against FC Samartex.

Despite the challenges faced during the season, Ouattara is optimistic about finishing in the top four.

Hearts of Oak secured a 2-0 win against Legon Cities in their penultimate match, showcasing the team's resilience. Now, the focus is on the final match against FC Samartex.

"We have another match next Sunday against Samartex. It will be one of the toughest matches," Ouattara said. "We will need the points to assess and project ourselves into the next season."

The match between Hearts of Oak and FC Samartex will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 8. Ouattara's team is determined to end the season on a high note.

