Our goal is to maintain our Ghana Premier League status - Bofoakwa Tano CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Bofoakwa Tano Alexander Ababio, has stressed the club's goal of retaining their top-flight status in the Ghana Premier League returning following a 16-year absence.

Bofoakwa Tano achieved promotion back to the top flight after being relegated during the 2006/2007 season by defeating Eleven Wonders in a penalty shootout at the Accra Sports Stadium during the Division One Zone One playoff.

Bofoakwa Tano is now focused on the upcoming season following their return. In order to compete at the highest level of Ghanaian football, the club has announced plans to reform their technical team and strengthen their squad as well.

Ababio stressed the importance of strengthening the technical team by hiring a new coach. He claimed that Fuseini Abubakari, who led the club to promotion, does not have the necessary requirements to continue coaching in the top division. As a result, Abubakari has left the club, and a new head coach is expected to be announced on Tuesday, July 11th.

“Our first target is to maintain our Premier League status. Our coach who qualified us for the Premier League is not qualified to coach in the Ghana Premier League. He has left. By Tuesday, we will sign a new coach” Ababio told Kessben Sports.

Bofoakwa Tano is determined to make their imprint in the Ghana Premier League, navigating the challenges of top-tier competition with a new technical team and a reinforced squad. Their ultimate goal is to establish a strong presence and secure their status in the league, thereby completing a successful return after a lengthy absence.