Our goal is to make clubs financially self-sustainable - GFA Marketing Director, Jamil Maraby

The Marketing Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Jamil Maraby, has emphasized the organization’s commitment to helping Ghanaian football clubs become financially self-sufficient.

Several clubs across different levels of competition have voiced concerns over the lack of financial support from the GFA.

The issue has been further highlighted in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, which is currently without a headline sponsor following BetPawa’s premature withdrawal from its three-year sponsorship deal after just 15 months.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Maraby acknowledged the financial difficulties clubs face, particularly in securing TV rights deals and sponsorships, which are essential for their growth and sustainability.

"We want the clubs to be self-sustainable, the clubs understand how to manage themselves and how to generate their revenue, we have to empower them," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League is set to resume on March 7, as confirmed by the GFA. The league had been temporarily suspended following the tragic stabbing of a football fan during a match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC at Nana Konamansah Park.