Our goalkeeper slipped because of the rain - Paa Kwesi Fabin reacts to Legon Cities FA Cup exit

Legon Cities head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin, offered insight into his team's 2-1 defeat against Nsoatreman in the FA Cup semi-finals, pointing to adverse weather conditions as a contributing factor.

Despite a valiant effort, Legon Cities succumbed to Nsoatreman's early strikes by Apetorgbor Foster and Eric Osei Bonsu at the WAFA Park on Saturday.

While William Kwaku Adjei managed to pull one back for Legon Cities in the 60th minute, it wasn't sufficient to secure a comeback victory.

In his post-match analysis, Coach Fabin expressed disappointment at the loss, recognizing its significance. "I feel sad there are three things in a game lose, draw and win we lost today but we will live for another game everybody goes into a game to win but we conceded cheap cheap goals and we couldn't come back," he remarked.

Coach Fabin also noted the adverse impact of the rain on their performance.

"In actual fact the rain also disturbed us it has already happened it played a part because for the first goal for example I thought the keeper has taken it because he was slipping it went through. So it played a little part but not too much," he added.

Despite the setback, Legon Cities now shift their focus to their upcoming home league game against Accra Great Olympics, aiming to bounce back from their FA Cup disappointment.