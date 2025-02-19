Our local league will soon replace the European leagues – Mahama Ayariga

The Majority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament, Mahama Ayariga has assured that the government will ensure the local league flourishes.

According to him, this will be done riding on the back of the 24-hour economy policy of President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Friday, February 19, Mahama Ayariga stated that the local league will soon surpass the leagues in Europe.

“With the 24-hour economy strategy, football is going to be a major enabler of the 24-hour economy and very soon we will see it. Very soon our local league will replace the European leagues,” the Majority Leader who is also a Member of Parliament for Bawku Central.

The Ghana Premier League, regarded among the best in Africa in the past is faced with many problems currently.

In recent times, many have raised concerns about officiating and the lack of sponsorship for the league.

With a new sports minister taking office, the expectation is that he will work with the Ghana FA to improve the league.