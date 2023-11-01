GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Our match against Legon Cities is a must win – Samartex coach Nurudeen Ahmed

Published on: 01 November 2023
Samartex coach Nurudeen Ahmed

Head coach of Samartex FC, Nurudeen Ahmed has disclosed that their matchday 8 premier league clash with Legon Cities on Wednesday, November 1 2023 is a game they cannot to lose.

The Timber Giants are 6th on the league standings with 10 points but they have failed to win in their last two games.

Ahmed is keen to ensure his side does not end their next match against Legon Cities and the Nsenkyire Sports Arena without a win.

He said: “It must be a win for us. If we don’t win this match, we will drop down on the league standings which is something we don’t want. We want to catch up and make up for our last two matches.”

By Suleman Asante

