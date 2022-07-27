Our new jersey will be unmatched in Ghana and Africa- Hearts of Oak Communication Director 

Hearts of Oak Communications Director Kwame Opare Addo has said that the club will outdoor one of the best kits in Ghana and Africa for the 2022/23 football season.

Kwame Opare Addo speaking in an interview on Asempa Sports indicated the team has received samples of their new jersey from kit partners Umbro ahead of the season.

He revealed that even though the Kits are yet to arrive in the country, he can confidently say the kits will be one of the best in the country.

"If we used superior adjectives to describe what we wore last season. I have seen what Kotoko has but with all respect to other teams, nobody's jersey comes close to what Hearts of Oak will have. Not only in Ghana but in Africa, mark it anywhere.

"When we eventually launch the jersey everybody will know what we are talking about".

"In terms of design, colorfulness, price, and everything. We are bringing a jersey that is ahead of what we wore last season and two seasons ago. No team in Ghana will beat Hearts of Oak's jersey this season".

Hearts of Oak officially begun preseason on Tuesday with the club also announcing some new signings and transfers.