Our objective is to beat Kallon FC and qualify - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito has stated his aim to lead his team to the group stage of the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup as they face Kallon FC in the final preliminary round.

The Ghana FA Cup champions will face off with their opponents from Sierra Leone in a two-legged encounter as both teams target the next round of the competition.

Karim Zito hopes to continue in his team's impressive form to secure qualification as they prepare for the first leg to be held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He claims that despite realising how challenging the match would be for them, his team's goal is to win and move on to the group stage.

“This is a two-sided game because we are all a step closer to the group stage and each team would like to qualify, but for us, our objective is to make sure that we win and qualify," he told Graphic Sports.

"It won’t be easy and we anticipate a tough match but our focus and ambition still remain to win no matter what," he added.

Dreams FC advanced to the next round after securing an aggregate win over Guinean side Milo FC in the first preliminary round. The Still Believe lads were held to a stalemate in the first leg in Conakry and eventually secured a 2-1 victory in the second leg, booking their tickets to the next state.

They will host Kallon FC at 4 pm local time on Friday and honour the second leg on Friday, September 29 at the Southern Arena Stadium.