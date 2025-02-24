'Our plan was to dominate Hearts of Oak and exploit their weaknesses' – Golden Kick coach Fiifi Hanson

Golden Kick head coach Fiifi Parker Hanson has revealed that his team’s game plan against Hearts of Oak in the MTN FA Cup round of 16 was to dominate play and exploit the weaknesses of the Ghana Premier League side.

Golden Kick secured a shocking 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Hearts on Sunday, February 23, at the University of Ghana Stadium, eliminating the Phobians from the competition after a goalless draw in regulation time.

“The tactics we came into the game with were to dominate,” Hanson said after the match.

“Before even coming into the game, we had studied how Hearts of Oak play and worked around their weaknesses to see how we could dominate and win.

"We created good opportunities to score, but their goalkeeper did well to stop us.”

Hearts of Oak had multiple chances to take the lead in the first half, with Kwabena Boateng missing a close-range effort and Michael Ampadu’s shot being tipped over the bar.

Their hopes suffered a setback in the second half when Theophilus Collins was sent off for a second yellow card.

With neither side finding the net, penalties decided the match. Golden Kick held their nerve, converting four of their spot kicks to seal a famous victory.