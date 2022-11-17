''Our players have not acclimatized''  - Switzerland coach Murat Yakin reacts to defeat against Ghana

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin has blamed his team's defeat to Ghana on the harsh weather conditions in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The Swiss lost 2-0 to Ghana in their final preparatory game ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The game was played in the afternoon with temperatures around 30 degrees.

Goals from Salisu Mohammed and Antoine Semenyo ensured the Black Stars wrapped up their World Cup preparations with a win.

Speaking after the defeat to Ghana, Murat Yakin said, “We had to take a lot into account: process, heat, load control. When we make three changes at half-time and twice again in the 60th, it's obvious that the result isn't the priority.

"The constellation that one or the other player has not played much, we have to take everything into account. We still have time to prepare. It was extremely warm. It is clear that the players have not yet acclimatized. We played very well for 60 minutes. Then it is clear that the tiredness has come. Such a defeat does not throw us off track. We know what we can do."

Switzerland play Cameroon in their opening game in Group G on November 24.

The Swiss are in the same group as Brazil, Serbia and Cameroon.