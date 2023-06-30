'Our preparation was inadequate' - Sampson Eduku on why Tamale City suffered relegation

Sampson Eduku has cited inadequate preparation for Tamale City's demotion from the Ghana Premier League (GPL) in the just-ended season.

Despite some remarkable performances at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, the Tamale-based side failed to maintain their top-flight status joining King Faisal and Kotoku Royals in relegation on the final day when they lost to Medeama SC at the Akoon Park.

They finished 16th with 42 points after 34 games winning 10, with 12 draws and 12 defeats while scoring 38 goals.

According to Eduku who was a key player in Tamale City's campaign, the club's failure can be blamed on inadequate preparations following the intensity of the Ghana Premier League

“We didn’t have a good preparation before the start of the season looking at how we qualified to the GPL. Truth be told, our preparation for the season was inadequate.

“We had a short period of preparation for the season and also had limited time to make purchases. The team was unable to sign more players, especially the experienced ones. I think inexperience caused us a lot because most of our players were young. I believe other teams prepared well as compared to Tamale City” he said on Community FM,.

The 27-year-old scored 14 goals and finished as the third top scorer behind only Abednego Tetteh and Hafiz Konkoni and has attracted interest from various clubs following the expiration of his contract.

Samspon Eduku had formerly played for Elmina Sharks, Sekondi Hasaacas, Samartex, Karela United, and Club Industrielle de Kamasar in Guinea.