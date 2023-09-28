Our preparations for Hearts of Oak won't be different from other games - Bofoakwa Tano midfielder Elijah Addai

Bofoakwa Tano midfielder Elijah Addai has disclosed the approach his team is taking as they prepare to face Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

Bofoakwa Tano, a club recently promoted to the top flight, is gearing up to host Hearts of Oak at the Coronation Park. The team has started the season well with one win and one draw from their first two games.

Addai who has played a crucial role in the team's performances so far is confident his team will be calm against the Phobians and eventually achieve the desired results

“We picked our first win against RTU in our last home game in Sunyani and going into the Hearts of Oak game, I think the fans will expect a lot from us. We are preparing just like any other game; we know it’s a very big game but our preparation won’t be different from other games” he told Wontumi FM monitored by Footballghana.com.

Bofoakwa Tano currently leads the Ghana Premier League table with 4 points after two games in the season. They are determined to maintain their strong start when they face Hearts of Oak in their upcoming match.