‘Our quality wasn’t the best’, says Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana after Southampton’s defeat to Bournemouth

Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana has raised concern about the quality of the performance of Southampton in their 3-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

The talented forward featured in the encounter on Saturday and scored the only consolation goal for his side.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Kamaldeen Sulemana stated that he believes the quality of the team’s performance was not the best.

"I think the coach was quite happy with the effort we put in. We gave our all, we created a lot of chances but obviously our quality wasn't the best. Me too, specifically, I think I had three shots, none of them was on target until the goal. I think I should do better personally and we should take our chances better,” Kamaldeen Sulemana said as quoted on the Southampton website.

He further indicated, "The game is based on second balls and once [Bournemouth] pick up a couple of second balls it's quite dangerous with the attack they have and with the confidence they have in the team. I think we were more direct [in the second half].”

Since making a full recovery from his injury, Kamaldeen Sulemana is gradually getting back to his best.

He must work hard to ensure he continues his development to reach his full potential.