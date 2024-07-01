Our responsibility is to pave the way for youngsters - Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has highlighted the importance of senior players in paving the way for upcoming talents, following his accolade as Footballer of the Year at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards.

The dynamic forward, who has emerged as a standout performer for both Ajax and now West Ham United in England, spoke passionately about the responsibility of current stars in the Black Stars to mentor and guide younger players.

“Everything they have done in the past has paved the way for us, the young ones. Our responsibility is also to pave the way for the upcoming youngsters and pass the torch backwards,” Mohammed Kudus said.

Kudus, who has swiftly become a pivotal figure in Ghana's national team setup, emphasized the need for senior players to pass on their experience and knowledge to the next generation. His sentiments underscored a commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a supportive environment within Ghanaian football.

Looking ahead, Kudus is gearing up for his second season with West Ham United under the guidance of new manager Julian Loptegui. His stellar performances and leadership both on and off the pitch continue to solidify his status as one of Africa's brightest football prospects.