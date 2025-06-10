'Our season can’t be called a failure' – Samartex general manager defends campaign

FC Samartex General Manager Edmund Ackah has rejected claims that the club’s 2024/25 season was a failure, despite falling short in their title defence.

The Timber giants entered the campaign as defending champions, aiming to retain the Ghana Premier League crown they won in historic fashion.

However, they finished seventh with 51 pointsâ€”well off the pace set by Bibiani GoldStars.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Ackah argued that the team’s performance must be assessed in the right context.

“The one who placed second last season got 51 points. We had the same number of points this season, and we finished seventh. So, our season can’t be described as a failure,” he said.

He explained that a more competitive league table this year and the team’s involvement in the CAF Champions League played a role in their domestic decline.

Samartex exited the continental competition in the preliminary round, and Ackah admitted the campaign took a toll on their league form.

“We had major injury issues in our preparation towards the Champions League. We missed a number of key players during the season, including Baba Amando and Mankuyeli,” he added.