Our target against Nsoatreman was to record our first Ghana Premier League win– Heart of Lions coach Fatawu Salifu

Published on: 28 November 2023
Fatawu Salifu

Heart of Lions coach, Fatawu Salifu has revealed their aim ahead of their trip to Nsoatreman for their matchday 12 game was to record their first victory after returning to the top flight.

That goal, however didn’t materialize as the match ended in a goalless draw at the Nana Koromansah Park on Sunday, November 26 2023.

Lions still remain the only club without a win this season and are bottom of the league standings with 8 points.

Salifu said at full time: “We didn’t come here for a draw but for all three points because teams travel and get the win.

“We are still pursuing our first win so we decided to get our first win here. We came with the aim of winning but when you read the game to a level, the best you can do is at least pick a point because we know some venues are tough in Ghana."

By Suleman Asante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
