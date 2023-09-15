Our target is to defend the Ghana Premier League – Medeama board chair Tony Aubynn

Medeama board chairman Dr. Tony Aubynn, has expressed the club's primary objective for the upcoming season: defending their Ghana Premier League title.

The Yellow and Mauves clinched the domestic top-flight championship for the first time in their history during the 2022/23 season.

Dr Aubynn reiterated the club's commitment to retaining the Ghana Premier League title, recognising the challenges of maintaining the top spot in the league but expressing confidence in the team's readiness to make history once again.

"Our target is to defend the Ghana Premier League," Dr. Tony Aubynn stated. "We know it will not come on a silver platter, but we are poised to make history. Being at the top is not difficult, but maintaining it is challenging. We know the challenge ahead, and we are ready for it."

However, their opening day fixture against Accra Lions has been postponed due to their involvement in the CAF Champions League campaign.

Medeama will face Horoya AC from Guinea in the final eliminator of this weekend in the first leg clash in Cape Coast.