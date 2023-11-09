Our target is to maintain our Ghana Premier League status – Nsoatreman General Manager Eric Alagidede

General Manager of Nsoatreman FC, Eric Alagidede has revealed the target of the club is to remain in the top flight come next season.

Nsoatreman have gotten off to a bright start in their second season in the premier league under their new gaffer, Maxwell Konadu. The 'Efiri tete Amanaso' are currently in 2nd position on the league standings.

This performance is in sharp contrast to their difficult debut campaign last term when their fight for top flight survival went down to the wire.

Alagidede, who was named as General Manager at the start of this season has asserted that their aim is to avoid a repeat of last season’s struggles and remain safe at the end of the campaign.

He told TV3’s GPLXpress: “Come 2024/2025, we are going to be counted among the 18 teams in the premier league clubs in the betPawa premier league. Now, this is it. Any other thing that happens from here, we will accept it. But for us, the target is that we don’t want to struggle like we did last season. We want to gather as many points as possible, stay up there.”

Nsoatreman could move atop the league standings if they can beat defending champions, Medeama in their outstanding match on Thursday, November 9 2023 at the Akoon Park.

By Suleman Asante