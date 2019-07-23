Our target is to win the Champions League- Kano Pillars coach Ibrahim Musah fires ahead of Kotoko clash

Kano Pillars coach Ibrahim Musah says his team is looking beyond the preliminary stages of the CAF Champions League after they were drawn against Asante Kotoko.

The Nigerian Premier League side will face the Porcupine Warriors in the first leg on August 10 in Kano before they travel to Kumasi for the second leg in Kumasi two weeks later.

Ibrahim Musah, who is head coach of the club revealed the Nigerians target is to win the competition and won't be unfazed by the challenge to be posed by the Ghanaian giants.

"Our objective in this season’s Champions League is to win the title," Ibrahim Musah told Oyerepa FM.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors have been preparing feverishly for Africa's elite club competition, after signing as many as eight players including Ugandan forward George Abege.

The Reds were involved in an international friendly on Sunday against Burkinabe side Rahimo FC. A game they won 2-1.