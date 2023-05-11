Our ultimate goal is to qualify for the Olympic Games - Black Meteors assistant ccoach

Black Meteors assistant coach Godwin Attram says his team is bent on securing a place in next year's Olympic Games as they continue to prepare for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Ghana secured qualification to the tournament after beating Algeria in the last round of qualifiers thanks to two strikes from Fatawu Issahaku who scored in both legs to ensure a 2-1 scoreline marched Ghana to the tournament.

The competition which presents three slots for African nations for the Olympic Games is highly regarded by Ghanaians who are hoping to return to the global event since 2004.

Ahead of the tournament, Attram is hopeful, his team will do the needful this time to book a place in Paris next year.

"We defeated a tough country like Algeria in the qualifiers, and we'll be coming up against even tougher opponents, but we are ready. Our ultimate goal is to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris, and we are putting in the necessary preparations," he told Happy FM.

Ghana will face hosts Morocco on the opening day of the competition Saturday, June 24 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat before playing Congo and Guinea in the group phase of the competition.

The final game of the competition will be played on July 8.