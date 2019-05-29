Out-of-favour Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng on the radar of Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has been advised to leave the club with Borussia Dortmund interested in his signature.

The 30-year old had a difficult season with the Bavarians, which saw him feature in only 20 Bundesliga games.

And with the German champions ushering in a new era of youngsters, the club has already said their good byes to veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

The arrivals of Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard have led to what appears to be too many players in the defensive area.

Meanwhile, the club's chief Oli Hoeness has recommended that Boateng begins to look for a new club a few days ago.

"I would recommend to him as a friend to leave the club because I think he needs a new challenge," he said.

The hindrance for Borussia Dortmund is the huge salary of Boateng, which is around 12 million Euros a year.

Inter, Juventus, PSG, Manchester United and Arsenal are also interested in the World Cup winner.