Outspoken Kofi Manu questions Normalisation Committee appointment of a PRO

Veteran football administrator Kofi Manu has questioned the decision by the Normalisation Committee to appoint a Public Relations Officer, claiming that they have no mandate to execute such power.

The Committee was formed to cleanse Ghana football following the premiering of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas 'Number 12' documentary.

However, the Committee was without a spokesman until Dan Kwaku Yeboah, who was the communications director of the then two-man CAF/FIFA Liaison Team, announced that he has been given the mandate to continue serving in the same capacity for the Normalisation Committee.

But during an interview with Accra-based Happy FM, Kofi Manu indicated that the Committee had erred in appointing a spokesman without following the Ghana Football Association (GFA) statutes.

"I’ve heard he [Dr. Kofi Amoah] has appointed a PRO for the Normalization Committee. Where in the status do they have that mandate? Manu quizzed on Happy FM.

"If you appoint a PRO, it should be the General Secretary of the FA. Article 49, the General Secretary shall be the head of the general secretariat of the GFA, so executive committee, when you come, you work with the secretariat."

"Number two (2), he shall be appointed by the executive committee. He shall discharge his duties on the basis of a contract of employment, then he shall be responsible for the implementation of all of the functions of the General Secretariat."

"He shall take part in the meetings of congress; he shall provide secretariat support for the standing committees."

"He may act as the GFA’s legal representative, if empowered specifically by the executive committee, he shall be responsible for the GFA correspondence and the committee relations."

"That is article 49 49.9, so it is the general secretary who shall be responsible or the GFA correspondence and public relation, now if there has been an issue and you have been appointed to replace the executive committee, you don’t bring anything outside the status, the person you have now appointed as the PRO, is he now n employee of the FA , that is third party, that advice people who are outside give out of hatred to do this and that… that PRO he has appoint ted is illegal."

Dr. Kofi Amoah, who was the head of then CAF/FIFA liaison team will lead a four-member Normalisation Committee to run Ghana Football for the next six months following the announcement at the GFA Secretariat last month.

He will be deputized by former Airtel Chief Executive Officer Lucy Quist.

Other members on the committee are Lawyer Duah Adonten, a former Kotoko Board member with Naa Odofoley Nortey completing the list.