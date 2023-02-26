Outstanding Berry Ladies president Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah gets top appointment

Berry Ladies owner Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah has been named on a 10-member Local Organising Committee for the 2023 African Paralympic Games which takes place in the Ghanaian capital, Accra later this year.

The high-flying top football official has been named as Director of Marketing for the event which takes place between 3-12 September, 2023 and will feature 36 African Nations.

Dr. Gifty Oware, who has transformed Berry Ladies into an enviable model club, will bring her expertise, knowledge and know-how to bear on the work of the 10-member committee.

It's a massive shot in the arm for the astute administrator cum leader par excellence, who has endeared herself to the sports aficionados due to her incredible work ethic.

She will work under the chairmanship of Dr. Chris Boadu Mensah and will work closely with the Director of Sports at the University of Ghana Sports Directorate, Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu, who will serve as Director of Sports for the event.

Dr Oware Mensah, who has a major stake in Berekum Chelsea, and serves as the Vice-President of the Ghana Premier League side, has broken the ceiling as she continues to be a role model for young female footballers and administrators in the West African nation.

The top football owner has already carved a niche, grabbing an award in the sports category at the 2022 FortyUnder40awardS.

Her exceptional managerial role include being a management member of the Black Maidens, the ladies U-17 national team and also serves as the Vice Chairperson of the Super Cup committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The National Service Scheme’s Deputy Executive Director has been largely credited for talent identification and setting a career path for several women footballers dotted and scattered across the country.

She has been tipped to rise to the apex of football administration in Ghana as she wields enormous respect in the sporting fraternity.

The 2023 African Paralympic Games will feature eight para sporting disciplines, namely; Para Athletics, Para Powerlifting, Para Taekwondo, Wheelchair Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball, Goalball, Sitting Volleyball, and Blind Football.