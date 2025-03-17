GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Outstanding Ghana Premier League matchday 20 fixtures set for Wednesday

Published on: 17 March 2025
The Ghana Premier League will witness outstanding matchday 20 fixtures on Wednesday following adjustments made to the league calendar.

The competition went on a one-month break after matchday 19 due to the tragic death of Asante Kotoko fan Francis Frimpong, popularly known as Pooley, at a league venue.

 Following the break, the league resumed with matchday 23, while matchday 24 was completed this past weekend.

To realign the schedule, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has scheduled the pending matchday 20 fixtures for Wednesday.

The rescheduled games are expected to be crucial as teams battle for points in the ongoing title race.

