Outstanding Nsoatreman FC chief Eric Alagidede gets Ghana FA appointment

Nsoatreman FC General Manager Eric Alagidede has been appointed a member of the Ghana FA Division One League Super Cup Committee.

The highly-rated top official will work under the chairmanship of Ghana and Asante Kotoko legend Opoku Nti.

Former vice chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional FA Dickson Kyere Duah will serve as vice-chairman of the committee.

Other members of the committee include Daniel Larbi and Evans Kwame Kyere.

The latest appointment of Eric Alagidede is an endorsement of his rapid rise in football administration in Ghana.

The young and dynamic football administrator is hugely respected in Ghana for his deep-seated knowledge and understanding of the game.

He is expected to bring his ideas to help shape the Division One League Super Cup.