MAD RUSH: Over 1000 coaches have applied for vacant Black Stars job- Ghana FA Spokesperson 

Ghana FA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum has revealed that over 1000 coaches have applied for the Black Stars head coach position.

The Football Association is looking forward to appoint a new coach very soon and are still receiving applications from interested coaches.

As earlier reported by Ghana's football biggest football website GHANAsoccernet.com earlier this month, 60 expatriate coaches have applied for the head coach position.

The FA Spokesperson has confirmed that over 1000 applications have been received so far for the vacant job.

"Over 1000 coaches have applied for the job. We keep getting applications each and every day", Henry Asante Twum disclosed on State of Affairs on GHOne TV.

He also quashed earlier reports in the media that the Ghana FA has shortlisted three coaches.

"The job is opened for all. Once you are a competent coach. We haven’t made any shortlist and at the right time we will".

He added: "There is pressure to appoint a competent coach.We are not looking at race or color but just a competent coach"

Ghana's Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that the Ghana FA is working around the clock to appoint a competent coach for the Black Stars.

The Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori disclosed that the Ghana FA will submit it report to the ministry by close of this week or next week.

Ghana's next assignment is in March for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

