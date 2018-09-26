Over 30 coaches apply for Aduana stars job- Club's PRO confirms

Public Relations Officer of Ghana Premier League Champions Aduana Stars, Evans Oppong has confirmed over thirty coaches have applied for the vacant coaching job at the club.

The Dormaa based club recently parted ways with Japanese American trainer Kenechi Yatuhashi after disappointingly finishing bottom of group A in the CAF Confederations Cup.

According to Mr. Oppong, most of the applicants are foreigners but the team is yet to sieve through the applications and make a decision.

“We have received about 30 applications from coaches who want to become our next coach.” Evans Oppong told Shalom radio

“There are applications from Spanish coaches, Portuguese coaches. Other Asian coaches have also applied.”

“Some local coaches have also shown interest for the job but most of them are currently under contract with other teams and so they have pleaded with us not to mention their names which we have agreed not to disclose their identities” Oppong explained.

Evans adds that Aduana Stars will select a competent coach regardless of race and nationality.

“For us at Aduana it is about the competency of a coach that matters most bit his color or nationality. We want a very good coach. Just that.”