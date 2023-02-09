Over 400 aspiring footballers gather in Tamale for ESA justifiers, Top players selected for development in Accra

Over 400 aspiring football players gathered in Tamale for the Empire Sports Agency (ESA) justifiers event, which aimed to identify and support talented young players. The event was held in collaboration with Hon. Alhassan Suhuyini, who showed his support for the development of soccer in the region.

Organiser Daniel Boifio Junior and former chief scout of Right to Dream Fiifi Parker Hanson were on hand to select the top players from the event. These talented individuals will now go through a development program in Accra, with the hope of eventually playing in Europe in the coming months or years.

This is a significant opportunity for the selected players, who will receive support and training to help them reach their full potential. The event has shown that there is a wealth of talent in the region, and it is exciting to think about the future possibilities for these young players.

The success of the ESA Justifiers event highlights the importance of providing opportunities for young players to showcase their skills and receive support for their development. It is also a testament to the commitment of young football agent Daniel Boifio Junior to help these talented players reach their goals.